Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.26–0.26 EPS and its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.04-0.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BW traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.26. 132,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,142. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $325.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33.

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,644. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

