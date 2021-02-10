B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD) Shares Gap Down to $33.00

B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.00, but opened at $31.00. B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 15,076 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 11.04 and a quick ratio of 9.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 36.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32.05. The stock has a market cap of £40.10 million and a PE ratio of 29.09.

About B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD)

B.S.D Crown Ltd., through its subsidiaries, imports, markets, and distributes various food products to retail chains, supermarkets, wholesalers, and institutions primarily in Israel. It is also involved in the credit activities, including provision of loans to others. The company was formerly known as Emblaze Ltd.

