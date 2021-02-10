B. Riley Increases Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $151.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $108.00 to $151.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ENPH. Northland Securities increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Enphase Energy from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.72.

ENPH stock opened at $200.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.77 and its 200-day moving average is $121.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $222.43.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $431,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,921 shares of company stock worth $36,848,094 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,076,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,489 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,322 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,931,000 after acquiring an additional 904,307 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,554,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,779,000 after acquiring an additional 435,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

