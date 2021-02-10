B. Riley Comments on Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.95). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $39.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $40.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $54,981,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,437,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $14,663,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $12,992,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 581.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 218,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 186,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,960,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.