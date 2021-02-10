B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). B. Riley also issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.55.

NYSE FTAI opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

