Aytu BioScience (AYTU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Aytu BioScience had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. On average, analysts expect Aytu BioScience to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AYTU opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. Aytu BioScience has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 1,333,334 shares of Aytu BioScience stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aytu BioScience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Aytu BioScience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

