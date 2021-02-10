AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) vs. BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Head to Head Contrast

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) and BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AXIS Capital and BlackRock TCP Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIS Capital -2.53% -2.79% -0.50% BlackRock TCP Capital 12.56% 11.83% 5.09%

Dividends

AXIS Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. BlackRock TCP Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. AXIS Capital pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BlackRock TCP Capital pays out 74.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AXIS Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AXIS Capital and BlackRock TCP Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXIS Capital $5.17 billion 0.80 $323.47 million $2.52 19.47 BlackRock TCP Capital $195.17 million 3.54 $30.58 million $1.61 7.42

AXIS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock TCP Capital. BlackRock TCP Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AXIS Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.1% of AXIS Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of AXIS Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AXIS Capital and BlackRock TCP Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIS Capital 1 2 2 0 2.20 BlackRock TCP Capital 0 3 3 0 2.50

AXIS Capital currently has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.15%. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus target price of $11.88, suggesting a potential downside of 0.63%. Given AXIS Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AXIS Capital is more favorable than BlackRock TCP Capital.

Summary

BlackRock TCP Capital beats AXIS Capital on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products. It also provides professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, cyber and privacy, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance products to insurance companies, including catastrophe reinsurance products; property reinsurance products covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; and credit and surety products. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance products; coverages for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine and aviation reinsurance products; and personal accident, specialty health, accidental death, travel, life and disability reinsurance products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals. It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.