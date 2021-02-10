Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Shares Gap Down to $5.99

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.99, but opened at $5.41. Aware shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 1,399 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $104.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16.

Get Aware alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,657.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Brian Barcelo purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aware stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.11% of Aware worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK Â- Inquire, biometric services platform Â- BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform Â- Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.