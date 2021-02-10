Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AVNT stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Avient has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

AVNT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

