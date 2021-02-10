Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis.
AVNT stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Avient has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.
About Avient
Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.
