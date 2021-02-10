Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
Shares of AVNT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.38. 5,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,054. Avient has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avient will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avient Company Profile
Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.
