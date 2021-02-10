Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $710-$725 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.28 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.05-3.37 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Avaya in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Avaya has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.96.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avaya news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

