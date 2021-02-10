Avation PLC (AVAP.L) (LON:AVAP) Earns Under Review Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2021 // Comments off

Canaccord Genuity restated their under review rating on shares of Avation PLC (AVAP.L) (LON:AVAP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of AVAP opened at GBX 107 ($1.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £67.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 497.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.41. Avation PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 327 ($4.27). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 118.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 124.75.

Avation PLC (AVAP.L) Company Profile

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Avation PLC (AVAP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation PLC (AVAP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.