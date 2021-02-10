Avation PLC (AVAP.L) (LON:AVAP) Earns Under Review Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their under review rating on shares of Avation PLC (AVAP.L) (LON:AVAP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of AVAP opened at GBX 107 ($1.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £67.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 497.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.41. Avation PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 327 ($4.27). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 118.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 124.75.
Avation PLC (AVAP.L) Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Avation PLC (AVAP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation PLC (AVAP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.