Austin D. Kim Sells 2,107 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $106,635.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,230.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ACAD opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $84,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

