Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AIAGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nord/LB raised shares of Aurubis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Aurubis alerts:

OTCMKTS:AIAGY opened at $40.00 on Monday. Aurubis has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $44.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average of $37.60.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.