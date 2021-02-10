Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Shares Up 20.1%

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s stock price shot up 20.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.93. 1,007,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 318% from the average session volume of 241,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Atreca in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $688.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.08.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $41,252.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $48,704.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,704.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,763 shares of company stock valued at $850,073. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Atreca by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atreca by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Atreca by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 18,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Atreca by 723.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Atreca by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atreca Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

