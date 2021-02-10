Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.06 and last traded at $43.77. 932,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,329,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.45.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $939.09 million, a P/E ratio of -54.71 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $64,429.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,523 shares of company stock worth $90,469. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Atomera by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Atomera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Atomera by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Atomera by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Atomera during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

