Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.06 and last traded at $43.77. 932,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,329,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.45.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $939.09 million, a P/E ratio of -54.71 and a beta of 1.91.
In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $64,429.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,523 shares of company stock worth $90,469. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.
Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)
Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
