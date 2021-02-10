Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Holdings Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 971,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,633 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $92,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,520.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $89.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.93.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

