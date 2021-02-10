Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.16

Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.16 and traded as high as $3.00. Atlantic Power shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 1,169,605 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.37.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $265.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.45.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Power by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Atlantic Power by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 172.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Power in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 549,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

