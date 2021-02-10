Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.16

Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.16 and traded as high as $3.00. Atlantic Power shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 1,169,605 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.37.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $265.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.45.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Power by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Atlantic Power by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 172.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Power in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 549,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.
About Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT)
Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.
