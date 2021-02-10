AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 million, a P/E ratio of -85.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AstroNova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstroNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AstroNova by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in AstroNova by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 362,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 78,638 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

