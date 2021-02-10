AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 8,543 ($111.61).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,575 ($85.90) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

In other news, insider Nazneen Rahman purchased 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AZN stock opened at GBX 7,312.63 ($95.54) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,477.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,083.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 52-week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The firm has a market cap of £95.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.69.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

