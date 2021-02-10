Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AIZ stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $143.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

