Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,506 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.71% of Assurant worth $57,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,096,000 after purchasing an additional 161,684 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 9.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,683,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,222,000 after buying an additional 138,915 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 526.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,390,000 after buying an additional 134,336 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 620.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,726,000 after buying an additional 76,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Assurant by 27.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 311,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $136.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

