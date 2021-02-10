Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 592,756 shares of company stock worth $194,826,299. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $333.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $332.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

