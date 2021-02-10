Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 9,101 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Shares of HRL opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

