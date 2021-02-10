Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,887 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 44,081 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 28.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTMX opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.66.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

