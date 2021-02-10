Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

Prologis stock opened at $107.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

