Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.39 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 59.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 39.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ciena news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $534,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $111,280.00. Insiders sold a total of 45,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,292 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average is $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.97.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

