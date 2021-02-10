Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 139,853 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,100,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after buying an additional 459,619 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,735,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after buying an additional 29,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at $224,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.31, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

