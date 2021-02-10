Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 1,628 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Lumentum by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $87.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.44.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LITE. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $828,377.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,362.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,102. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

