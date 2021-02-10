ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 4,000 ($52.26).

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASC. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,650 ($86.88) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,726.93 ($74.82).

Get ASOS Plc (ASC.L) alerts:

ASC opened at GBX 5,014 ($65.51) on Tuesday. ASOS Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of £5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,886.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,700.56.

In related news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.