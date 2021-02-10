ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASOS from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASOS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOMY opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 3.70. ASOS has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $73.88.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.