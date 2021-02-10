Asian Television Network International Limited (SAT.V) (CVE:SAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.14

Asian Television Network International Limited (SAT.V) (CVE:SAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 1500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market cap of C$3.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11.

Asian Television Network International Limited (SAT.V) Company Profile (CVE:SAT)

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in pay television broadcasting and television broadcasting advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates 50 premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company offers its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 800 movies a month; and various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

