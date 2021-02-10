Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASAN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.10.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68. Asana has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $41.34.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.14 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,010,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,436,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

