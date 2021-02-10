ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) Trading Down 14%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA)’s share price fell 14% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $19.30. 2,076,874 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 704,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $729,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,622,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,364,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

