Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter worth $288,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at $338,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at $926,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Arvinas by 479.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arvinas by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARVN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.08.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

ARVN opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $92.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

