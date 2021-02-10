Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) PT Raised to $110.00 at Citigroup

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $89.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.72. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $91.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -106.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $1,353,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $2,670,964.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,521,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,139,002.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,414 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,606. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.