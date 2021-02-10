Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Sells 4,415 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 8.8% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $66,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.81.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.