Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Sells 188 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.07. 1,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,887. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $74.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.09.

