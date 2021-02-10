Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 2.0% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.07. 3,219,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.54.

