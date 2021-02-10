Arizona State Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,017.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $166.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $176.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.97.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.63.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

