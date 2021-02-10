Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 95,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

