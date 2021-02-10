Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth $64,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 78.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 15,335.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.11.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

