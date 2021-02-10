Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth $64,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 78.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 15,335.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick stock opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.11.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.
Featured Article: dividend yield calculator
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.