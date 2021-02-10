Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

BL stock opened at $148.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.35. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $154.61.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

