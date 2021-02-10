Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRC. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of HRC stock opened at $106.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.48.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

HRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.