Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERIE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,725,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,809,000 after buying an additional 52,875 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,412,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,120,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Shares of Erie Indemnity stock opened at $260.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.49. Erie Indemnity has a 1-year low of $130.20 and a 1-year high of $265.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $1.035 per share. This is a boost from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Erie Indemnity Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.