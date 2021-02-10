Ardor (ARDR) Price Up 25.2% This Week

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $108.05 million and $13.76 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $174.93 or 0.00390268 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008021 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008572 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,219.95 or 0.02721750 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00058923 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.