Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.99 Million

Analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will post $24.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.77 million. Ardmore Shipping posted sales of $38.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year sales of $141.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.73 million to $143.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $136.73 million, with estimates ranging from $127.87 million to $145.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ardmore Shipping.

ASC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pareto Securities cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.66.

ASC stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 354,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

