Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Price Down 9.9% Following Weak Earnings

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) shares fell 9.9% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $46.52 and last traded at $47.05. 597,875 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 409,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.21.

The energy company reported ($5.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($3.26). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCH. TheStreet cut shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at $241,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $712.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.79.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

