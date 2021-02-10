ArcelorMittal (MT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect ArcelorMittal to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Shares of MT opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MT shares. Societe Generale raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Earnings History for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

