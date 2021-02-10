ArcelorMittal (MT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect ArcelorMittal to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Shares of MT opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MT shares. Societe Generale raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.