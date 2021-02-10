Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aravive from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

NASDAQ:ARAV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.18. 2,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,860. Aravive has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $99.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 3.20.

In other news, CFO Vinay Shah bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $46,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARAV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aravive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aravive by 12.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Aravive during the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

